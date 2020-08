Franklin County firefighters battling brush fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Franklin County firefighters are battling a brush fire that started early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. near SR 21 and Rice Road. It’s burning about two miles north of Kahlotus and is slowly moving west, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say no homes or buildings are threatened.

No word yet on the cause.

