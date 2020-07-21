Franklin County firefighters battling structure, haystack fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that’s burning a large structure and multiple haystacks.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at Sage Hill Northwest Inc. in Mesa, which is a company that exports hay and feed products. It’s located northwest of Basin City. Deputies tell us most all North Franklin County volunteer fire departments have been working on the fire.

Employees were on scene when the fire broke out and were the first to call for help. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office say the fire is contained but they expect is to continue burning throughout Tuesday.

At this point, the cause has not been officially determined and the FCSO is investigating. No foul play is suspected.