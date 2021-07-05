Franklin County investigation justifies 2019 deputy shooting of Ex-marine, details released

A Franklin County deputy shot and killed a suspect who attempted to severely injure/kill him numerous times in the high-speed chase.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Prosecuting Attorney from Franklin County has cleared a deputy who shot and killed a suspect who actively endangered his life multiple times during a high-speed chase on Road 170 southwest of Basin City back in November 2019.

A detailed report was released in conjunction with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the county’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Three deputies reportedly responded to the 2000-block of W. Fir Rd north of Pasco on November 18, 2019, for a report of a suspicious vehicle. At the time, a thick layer of fog-shrouded the region as the initial report came in at 2:45 a.m. that evening.

While responding to the report, a Sergent from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle zip past him at 82 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. He followed in a patrol SUV but did not activate his emergency lights because of the blinding and reflecting light caused by the fog. As he lost sight of the vehicle, the Sergent called on two deputies, including Deputy Cody Quantrell, to follow. The car then zoomed past the deputies and the driver honked his horn as he passed.

The Franklin County deputies took off to follow the vehicle, which pulled to the side of the roadway as if it were waiting for officers to catch up, before speeding off once again around 80 MPH.

Deputies followed the suspect’s vehicle when it made an abrupt stop to “brake check me,” as quoted by Deputy Quantrell. Essentially, this means the vehicle hit the brakes and stopped abruptly as if to force the officers to crash into the rear of his vehicle.

At 3:23 a.m. that evening, Deputy Quantrell reported that the suspect attempted to hit the patrol vehicle which his car, which is considered a violent felony. Later on in the pursuit, the suspect backed up on the road at a fast and violent speed and stopped parallel to the deputy’s vehicle.

Deputy Quantrell got out of his vehicle, drew his firearm, and approached the suspect’s car. He made it clear that the suspect was under arrest as he approached the vehicle and reached inside to turn the car off. That’s when the suspect shifted the gearshift into drive and accelerated with the Deputy hanging halfway out of the car, which led him to fear for his life. Deputy Quantrell discharged his gun several times and fell out of the car, landing on the pavement.

The criminal was later identified as 28-year-old Dante Redmond Jones. He drove away, but only made it about a mile and a half before veering off the road. The Franklin County deputies approached the car and attempted to render first aid, but Jones was later pronounced dead from his injuries. A coroner determined the cause of death to be a homicide, but the SIU investigation determined that the use of lethal force was justified in this instance. Therefore, Deputy Quantrell will not face any criminal charges or discipline for the officer-involved shooting.

Toxicology reports detected both amphetamine and methamphetamine in Jones’ system at the time of the incident. Jones, a former United States Marine who was described as showing a positive attitude towards police and following the law before this incident, struggled while returning to civilian life. However, methamphetamine was never a part of his records up to that point and people close to him did not understand where his behavior that evening came from.

By using his vehicle as a weapon, Jones caused a serious risk of injury and/or death to the deputies at hand, which led the investigation to deem the shooting justified.

