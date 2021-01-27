Franklin County: Suspected narcotics in jails linked to 75-year-old

Image Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement representatives from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 75-year-old linked to suspected narcotics being distributed in jails.

According to a press release on January 27, 2021, Rosa Castillo-Rodriguez (75) of Pasco was arrested yesterday for the introduction of contraband into a corrections facility and possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute.

Detectives were contacted in July of 2020 when jail staff discovered suspicious bars of soap coming through the medical unit. Investigations revealed that some bars of soap were hollowed out and filled with contraband including suspected narcotics.

County law enforcement has investigated ever since. According to the release, they eventually determined that Castillo-Rodriguez was attempting to get the narcotics through to a specific inmate.

Details of the arrest have not been released. Franklin County officials say this is the extent of information that can be revealed at this point in the investigation.

The following statement was issued in this media release:

“The Sheriff’s Office will continue to diligently and aggressively investigate and arrest individuals who attempt to jeopardize the safety and security of our jail staff and inmate.”

This is a developing story that will be updated when additional information is released to the public.

