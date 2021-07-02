Franklin County senior passes away from extreme heat

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 71-year-old woman residing in Kahlotus, WA passed away on Wednesday evening due to excessive heat, Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary confirmed to KAPP-KVEW.

The elderly woman was discovered on Thursday morning when the Coroner visited her family’s home. The Franklin County Coroner confirmed that the cause of death was hyperthermia, which means the woman’s body temperature was far greater than normal.

Officials say that the woman’s husband and son were present at the time of her passing and no foul play is suspected or implied. The Coroner determined that she had underlying health conditions that contributed to her passing.

RELATED: Cooling centers: A guide to beating the heat in your community

When the Franklin County Coroner arrived at the home, he noticed that the house was warm. Upon further search, he determined that it was not equipped with air conditioning or fans to keep its occupants cool.

This was the only reported death associated with high temperatures in Franklin County in recent days. Her identity is not being revealed out of respect for the grieving family.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information is revealed.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Kennewick woman’s death associated with extremely high temperatures

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.