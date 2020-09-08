Brush fire destroys at least two homes in Basin City

David Mann by David Mann

BASIN CITY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a brush fire destroyed at least two homes and several outbuildings in Basin City on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Marcus Conner tells KAPP-KVEW the fire quickly got under control as high winds picked up in the area. No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Crews were still putting out the fire at 7:30 p.m. About an hour earlier, Conner said no other buildings were in immediate danger.

More details will be released at a later time.