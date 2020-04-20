Franklin County Sheriff won’t stop churches, small businesses from reopening in safe manner

David Mann by David Mann

Franklin County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond won’t stop churches and small businesses from reopening in a safe manner during the coronavirus pandemic.

Raymond issued a letter Monday in response to citizens who have expressed concern over Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order for Washington state.

The sheriff harshly criticized the order, saying Inslee “has overstepped his constitutional powers and is trying to control us under the guise of protecting us.”

In the letter Raymond wrote that while he believes social distancing and other steps to slow down spreading of the corona virus are important, he also believes adults capable of policing themselves and adjusting their habits.

The letter mentions a local clergyman who contacted the City of Pasco to make sure it was okay to hold a drive-in church service. He was given the go-ahead until Inslee and state Attorney General Bob Ferguson sent letters to all churches statewide saying drive-in services were not allowed.

“This is a gross overreach and intrudes on our religious freedoms and constitutional rights,” the letter states.

Raymond goes on to write that privately owned businesses are suffering “immensely” from the stay-at-home order, and that citizens have been deprived of their rights to earn and live.

He referenced a man he knows who operates an excavation business and is “being told that he cannot get on his excavator all by himself and move dirt. So, he sits while his family loses critical income necessary to their daily life.”

Raymond said Inslee is “trampling on our constitutional rights” through his stay-at-home order, and that “his only plan is to keep us in limbo by stating that he will probably have to extend the order.”

“One size does not fit all. Each Community in our state is fundamentally different. Over the past four weeks, you and I have certainly learned how to comport ourselves, individually and as a community, in a safe manner.”

He said small businesses are able to employ the same practices as “essential” ones.

Raymond said he will not be enforcing the order against churches and small businesses that reopen as long as these establishments do so in a “safe and logical manner.”

