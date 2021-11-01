Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assists Pasco police arrest DUI suspect in potato truck

by Neil Fischer

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Pasco Police Department Sunday night arrest a DUI suspect who was driving a potato truck.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to help local police around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday near US 395 and Kartchner Street.

The Pasco Police Department asked the sheriff’s office to use their spike strips to attempt to stop the potato truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says the potato truck hit the spike strips at the off ramp of US 395 and Kartchner Street.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the potato truck caught fire near the Kartchner Street overpass and was disabled.

The driver of the truck attempted to run from the truck and law enforcement, but was taken into custody by police, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fire crews were seen extinguishing the flames coming from the cabin of the potato truck.

