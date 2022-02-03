Franklin County Sheriff’s Office receives reports of more than 20 vehicle prowls in the past week

by Neil Fischer

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of more than 20 vehicle prowls from residents in Basin City and Mesa in the past week.

The FCSO posted about the crime activity Thursday morning on Facebook, and says most of the thefts were in Basin City and Mesa.

Most of the vehicle prowls occurred during the night and the thieves targeted unlocked cars, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“In most instances, the vehicles prowled overnight were left unlocked and items of value were stolen from inside,” the FCSO reported.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to lock your vehicle when you leave, and to take valuable items with you from your car.

