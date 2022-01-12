Franklin County suspect tracked down by deputies after firing handgun at victim’s car

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Shortly after firing a gunshot at his target’s car during a dispute, a Franklin County suspect was brought into custody by sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday night.

According to an alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, local authorities were alerted to the altercation around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2021. They were dispatched to the northern section of the county for a disturbance with weapons.

Once they arrived, deputies made contact with a male victim who was luckily uninjured after another man fired a handgun in his direction. The suspect had already fled the scene of the altercation in his own vehicle by the time law enforcement arrived.

Deputies located the entry point of the bullet near the back of the car. Upon further inspection, they realized that the bullet was lodged in the victim’s rear tire after it flattened against the rim of the wheel.

They carefully removed the bullet using pliers and established probable cause to arrest the suspect for Felony Harassment and Assault to the First Degree.

Shortly after, authorities made contact with the suspect, who agreed to meet deputies to discuss the altercation. They conducted a high-risk stop on his vehicle and brought the suspect into custody without any further incident.

He was subsequently booked into the Franklin County Jail on the aforementioned charges.

