Franklin County lineworker rescues cat stuck on pole
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A lineworker rescued a cat that got stuck on a pole in Franklin County
Mike Gonzalez, spokesman for Franklin PUD, said the owner of the cat called the utility agency to see if someone could come rescue the cat.
Photos show a lineman using a bucket truck to reach the cat on top of the pole and safely bring it down.
“Here’s why our linemen are so great! … Thank you linemen for always going above & beyond for our customers!” Franklin PUD tweeted.