Franklin County lineworker rescues cat stuck on pole

Franklin PUD

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A lineworker rescued a cat that got stuck on a pole in Franklin County

Mike Gonzalez, spokesman for Franklin PUD, said the owner of the cat called the utility agency to see if someone could come rescue the cat.

Photos show a lineman using a bucket truck to reach the cat on top of the pole and safely bring it down.

“Here’s why our linemen are so great! … Thank you linemen for always going above & beyond for our customers!” Franklin PUD tweeted.

Here's why our linemen are so great! When this Franklin County cat got stuck up on one of our poles, the owner called us to save the day! Thank you linemen for always going above & beyond for our customers! #Hero #FPUD @KAPPKVEW @TriCityHerald @keprtv @KNDUKNDO @DAVIDCORTINAS1 pic.twitter.com/tJq9ow6oGD — Franklin PUD (@franklinpud) April 23, 2020

