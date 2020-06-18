Franklin Pool will not open this summer in Yakima, officials say

YAKIMA, Wash. — The only outdoor pool in Yakima — the city-run Franklin Pool — will not be opening this summer.

“Combined with the uncertainty as to when we may move into a new phase that will allow pools to be open and the cost of starting up the pool, that’s what led to the decision to not open this year,” City of Yakima spokesperson Randy Beehler said.

Last year, about 40,000 people visited Franklin Pool between June and August, with admission fees bringing in about $111,000 in revenue, according to city budget documents.

The cost of running the pool, including salaries and operations, came to about $332,000 dollars — about three times what the pool made in revenue.

With no estimate as to when pools may be able to reopen in Yakima, the expense of filling the pool up and maintaining it in the meantime doesn’t make sense, the city said.

“What really made the decision for us was the fact that it seems unlikely that we will be in a phase in time for the pool to reopen this year,” Beehler said.

The city’s indoor pool, Lions Pool, remains closed due to Phase 1 restrictions, but the city plans to reopen it once it’s allowed to by the state.

