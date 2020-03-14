Franklin PUD closing customer service area starting Tuesday

PASCO, Wash. — Franklin PUD is closing to the public due to health concerns regarding COVID-19.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, Franklin PUD will close its walk-in customer service area, including its auditorium, to help minimize health risks to customers and employees.

Assistance by phone will still be available in both English and Spanish. Customers can call Franklin PUD’s customer service department at 509-547-5591.

The operating hours for Franklin PUD’s drive-thru located at 1411 W Clark St. have been extended to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 16. Customers can continue to make payments using the drive-thru while the lobby is closed.

Franklin PUD has a number of other payment options, including its online payment system SmartHub, the SmartHub app and a pay-by-phone system. It also has drop box locations throughout Pasco and Connell.

Visit the Franklin PUD website for a full list of payment options.

