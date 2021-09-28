Franklin PUD works to restore power in Connell

by Neil Fischer

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Franklin PUD says they have crews working to restore power to around 150 customers in Connell early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the power outages were reported around 10:42 p.m. on Monday.

CONNELL POWER OUTAGE: Crews continue to work tonight and into this early morning to restore power to about 150 customers. At this time we don't have information on the cause. pic.twitter.com/cJ3WDHApMV — Franklin PUD (@franklinpud) September 28, 2021

Power outages were also reported in Pasco Monday night that affected around 180 customers. Franklin PUD says power has been restored to those customers.

We have reports of another outage around A Street in Pasco. Approximately 180 customers are without power. Crews have been dispatched and will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Our 24/7 outage reporting line is 509-542-5300. Stay clear of any downed lines. pic.twitter.com/14PLQBuCio — Franklin PUD (@franklinpud) September 28, 2021

Franklin PUD says they’re investigating the cause of the power outages in Connell.

As of 3:35 a.m., crews are continuing to work to restore power to the affected area.

