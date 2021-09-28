Franklin PUD works to restore power in Connell

Franklin PUD

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — Franklin PUD says they have crews working to restore power to around 150 customers in Connell early Tuesday morning.

Officials say the power outages were reported around 10:42 p.m. on Monday.

Power outages were also reported in Pasco Monday night that affected around 180 customers. Franklin PUD says power has been restored to those customers.

Franklin PUD says they’re investigating the cause of the power outages in Connell.

As of 3:35 a.m., crews are continuing to work to restore power to the affected area.

