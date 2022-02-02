Fraudulent contractor indicted for allegedly stealing $740,000 from Benton County in 2019

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Attorney’s office has named 41-year-old Ayoola Taiwo Adeoti, also known as “Gaji,” in a six-count indictment for directing a fraudulent contracting agreement and effectively stealing more than $740,000 from Benton County.

According to an alert from the Eastern Washington District of the U.S. Attorney’s office, Adeoti is being charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy in a scheme that defrauded Benton County of $740,216.79 in November of 2019.

These charges could result in hefty sentences as outlined by the U.S. Attorney’s office: “20 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and on each count of wire fraud; 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and on each count of bank fraud.”

RECENT: Lawsuit claims company behind Yakima COVID testing site lied to consumers

The indictment claims that Adeoti directed another individual to create a bank account for a fraudulent business in Atlanta, GA. This account was later used to receive funds from the business email compromise (BEC) scam.

“Business email compromise scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which illegally siphon funds from our businesses, local governments, and residents throughout Eastern Washington,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “In order to make Eastern Washington communities safer and stronger, we will continue to vigorously prosecute these scammers and those that manage these conspiracies.”

A co-conspirator allegedly duped Benton County by posing as a contractor that was frequently employed by local officials. Adeoti and his co-conspirators allegedly directed funds through this scheme back to the bank account based out of Atlanta.

RECENT: 10 Kennewick residents indicted in staged car accident scheme

This indictment claims that a co-conspirator withdrew $8,000 from that account on the same day that Benton County transferred the funds. That money was allegedly handed directly to Adeoti.

Team members at the Benton County Auditor’s office noticed something suspicious about the transaction and notified the authorities. After the word got out, this reached the United States Secret Service, which then seized the remaining funds from that account.

Eventually, the remaining funds were returned to Benton County thanks to efforts from federal law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Currently, the defendants only face allegations—not certified truth. This means that Adeoti is considered innocent until proven guilty.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

TRANSCRIPT: Rep. Klippert speaks on using taxpayer dollars to fund trip to election fraud symposium

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.