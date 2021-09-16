Fred Meyer and QFC launching new delivery service

by Amanda Mason

BELLEVUE, Wash.– Want your groceries delivered in 30 minutes or less and right to your doorstep? Fred Meyer and QFC are launching “Delivery Now” nationwide. The goal is to bring customers what they want. Instacart’s virtual convenience store is powering the new service helping customers access 25,000 meals, ingredients, snacks, medications, diapers, and much more, according to a press release.

Washington customers can try this service out starring today. Visit Kroger.com/deliverynow to sign up and learn more.

“QFC’s Delivery Now is a game-changer for the e-commerce industry…and delivers from early in the morning to late at night,” said Chris Albi, President of QFC.

Instacart company leaders said that rapid delivery is a growing need and a preference for shoppers. “Nearly 20% of Instacart shoppers are choosing “Priority Delivery” at checkout today,” according to a press release.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our seamless grocery experience and providing our customers with what they need and want when it matters most – regardless of how they choose to shop with us.” -Chris Albi, President of QFC.

Officials from the Kroger Family of Stores, including QFC and Fred Meyer, said they first partnered with Instacart in 2017 for a two-hour delivery program and now they have reduced their time to a 30 minutes or less delivery window.

“The companies expanded their partnership in 2019 to include alcohol delivery, and today, Instacart powers alcohol delivery from nearly 1,500 Kroger Family of Stores across 15 states,” according to the press release.

