Fred Meyer donating $20,000 to American Red Cross to fund wildfire relief efforts

David Mann by David Mann

Fred Meyer is donating $20,000 to American Red Cross to fund Pacific Northwest wildfire relief efforts.

The Portland-based retailer says the company will also be collecting donations for the Red Cross from customers who want to round up their transaction to the nearest dollar, or donate their loose change while checking out at the store. Fred Meyer is also donating water and supplies to support local fire fighters.

“We recognize that many people are dealing with loss and facing great difficulties caused by the wildfires in the northwest,” stated Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. “We want to be there to help provide support when our communities need us most.” The grant funds to American Red Cross will be earmarked to support respective wildfire relief efforts.

The American Red Cross has deployed numerous resources in response to the unprecedented impact caused by all of the fires.

“We are so grateful for the donation from Fred Meyer, which comes at such a critical time,” said Dale Kunce, regional CEO of American Red Cross. “Fred Meyer has been at our side providing support to American Red Cross for decades, and we appreciate their commitment to supporting our communities in times of need.”