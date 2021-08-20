Fred Meyer expands vaccinations, boosters for at-risk community members

by Dylan Carter

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Fred Meyer and QFC are expanding their COVID-19 vaccination offerings to better assist the communities that they serve. As part of their expanded services, these two grocery chains will provide immunization services to long-term care facilities and administer boosters to immunocompromised people.

According to a spokesperson from QFC/Fred Meyer, this push is part of advantageous changes being implemented by Kroger Health.

Pending FDA approval, all people eligible for vaccination should also become eligible for boosters/additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccines starting on September 20. Please be advised that you won’t be eligible to receive an additional dose until eight months after you received your initial doses.

Starting today, QFC and Fred Meyer locations are providing additional booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.

Beginning on September 20, Fred Meyer and QFC will provide COVID-19 vaccination services for long-term care facilities. Eligible groups can register for appointments by calling 1-866-211-5320 and completing a brief survey; or by clicking here.

Fred Meyer and QFC will also reinstate “power hour” at their stores, which creates a safer environment for eligible, at-risk individuals. They will also continue to offer a full suite of ‘Covid Care’ products including rapid antigen testing, rapid antibody testing, and at-home COVID-19 testing.

