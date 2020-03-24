Fred Meyer installing plexiglass partitions to checkout lanes

David Mann by David Mann

Fred Meyer is installing plexiglass partitions to all store checkout lanes in order to promote social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Many of our stores are beginning the installation process this week, and we anticipate every checklane having a partition, including pharmacy counters and Starbucks registers, within the next several weeks,” said Jeffery Temple, Director of Corporate Affairs.

Additionally, employees at Fred Meyer stores are now permitted to wear protective masks and gloves. Educational floor decals willbe installed at checklanes and other counters to help people keep their distance.

Fred Meyer has adjusted store operating hours across the country to allow more time for associates to rest, clean and restock inventory.

Eligible employees who test positive for COVID-19 and undergo mandatory quarantine may receive their standard pay for up to two weeks.

