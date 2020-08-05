Fred Meyer offers 10% discount to teachers and parents on Wednesdays

Fred Meyer is offering a special deal to teachers, administrators and parents preparing for kids to go back to school this fall.

Now through Sept. 9, the retailer is offering them a 10% discount on general merchandise every Wednesday. That includes school supplies, toys, games, sporting goods, housewares, apparel and electronics.

“There’s always an exciting energy in our stores during back-to-school season—and this year is no exception,” said Todd Kammeyer, Fred Meyer’s vice president of merchandising. “During these challenging and uncertain times, the enthusiasm for education that we’ve experienced from teachers, school administrators and parents alike has been uplifting. We’re thrilled to offer this exclusive discount to teachers and ‘honorary teachers’ as a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing for their students and our communities.”

To receive the Teachers and Honorary Teachers discount, customers can shop in-store at Fred Meyer or via Fred Meyer Pickup using their shopper’s card on any Wednesday during the promotion dates and simply request the discount at checkout.

For more information on the Teachers and Honorary Teachers Discount, visit FredMeyer.com.

