Fred Meyer now offering rapid antibody testing for COVID-19

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

SEATTLE, Wash. – You can now get a rapid antibody test at Fred Meyer Pharmacy’s in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.

Experts say the test only takes 15 minutes to confirm if someone previously contracted the coronavirus.

Fred Meyer and QFC pharmacy’s use licensed health professionals to conduct the Food and Drug Administration approved test, which uses a finger-prick blood sample.

The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, cost $25 and are intended for people who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms.

It’s important to understand, research is still underway to determine how long antibodies are present following infection and if the presence of antibodies provides protective immunity.

Regardless of the testing result, all patients should continue to practice FDA-recommended safety guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks.

The rapid test should not be used to diagnose an active infection, as the test only detects antibodies developed in response to the virus, not the virus itself.

Fred Meyer’s parent company, Kroger, is the first retailer to offer the test to its customers.

