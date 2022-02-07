BREAKING: Richland’s Fred Meyer shooting victim identified as GoFundMe campaign launches to cover his funeral costs

RICHLAND, Wash. — Fred Meyer, the northwestern grocery store chain operated as part of the Kroger Co. Family of Stores, has issued a statement on the tragic shooting that claimed one life at their Richland location on Monday morning.

FULL DETAILS: Fred Meyer employee in critical condition, armed suspect at large in deadly Richland shooting

KAPP KVEW obtained the following statement from a Fred Meyer spokesperson on Monday afternoon:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA. The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Richland Police Department.

Customers and staff members hid throughout the Fred Meyer location beginning shortly after 11:00 a.m. when initial reports of shots fired inside of the grocery store came through to local law enforcement.

Aided by the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team, law enforcement agents searched throughout the superstore to safely evacuate all employees. As of this publishing, there is no indication that anyone besides the late victim was shot or injured as a result of this tragic incident.

KAPP KVEW remains at the scene of the shooting, where Richland police investigators are set to unveil more details about the shooting.

For continuous updates on this incident, read our breaking news story by clicking here.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Benton County man goes missing on hunting trip in the Blue Mountains