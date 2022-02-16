Fred Meyer plans to reopen the Richland store after the deadly shooting

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — Fred Meyer announced Wednesday evening that the company is planning to open the Richland Store on Sunday, February 20th, according to a press release from the company.

A Fred Meyer official said opening the store is another step towards healing after the February 7th fatal shooting, when a gunman opened fire in the store, killing Instacart employee Justin Krumbah and critically injuring another Fred Meyer employee.

“This decision [to reopen the store] reflects feedback from store associates and members of the Richland Community,” according to the Fred Meyer press release.

After a private event for store associates, Fred Meyer officials said the Richland store will open on February 20th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and pick-up services will resume on Monday. Fred Meyer also noted that the store will open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday until further notice.

“Our plan to reopen is a testament to the resilience of our associates and the Richland community. We continue to mourn the loss of life and stand with the other victims of this senseless shooting. We are committed to supporting our associates, and we will be here for the community as we continue the healing process.” -Dennis Gibson, President of Fred Meyer.

Fred Meyer said during these challenging times; they will continue to show their support to associates and the community:

Donation to Support, Advocacy, & Resource Center in Richland to support the needs of victims, families, survivors, and the community affected by the tragedy.

Donation of products from the Richland location to 2nd Harvest Food Bank to help sustain the Richland community.

Ensuring associates who were directly affected by the tragedy have the support of emergency paid leave.

Offering an associate hotline to answer questions or assist with ongoing concerns.

