Fred Meyer, QFC partner to offer special shopping hours

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

CINCINNATI – Fred Meyer and QFC announced that all stores will offer special hours for seniors and other high-risk customers starting Monday, March 23.

From 7 a.m. until 8 a.m., every Monday through Thursday, stores will be reserved for seniors and other high-risk shoppers until further notice.

The stores will open at 8 a.m. for all other customers.

