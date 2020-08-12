Fred Meyer recalls cheese dips potentially contaminated with Salmonella
Fred Meyer is recalling several varieties of cheese dips sold in their delis that were potentially contaminated with Salmonella.
According to the company, on July 31 supplier ‘Onions 52’ notified Fred Meyer that it had received onions from Thomson International, Inc., a company tied to a recent salmonella-related outbreak.
The salmonella outbreak caused by onions has infected at least 640 people from 43 states including Washington. There have been cases detected in Benton, Yakima and Walla Walla counties.
Fred Meyer determined some of those onions may have been used in their cheese deeps. The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:
- MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – 207083-00000
- MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – 207181-00000
- MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – 207182-00000
- MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – 207185-00000
- JARLSBERG DIP – 207201-00000
- JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – 216407-20000
- PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – 226481-60000
- DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – 236293-70000
- DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – 236294-70000
- DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – 236295-70000
- DELI JARLSBERG DIP – 237462-40000
- JARLSBERG DIP – 247199-00000
- DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – 286292-70000
- DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – 286462-20000
- DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – 295095-50000
- DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – 295408-50000
- DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – 295409-50000
Customers who have purchased these products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.
So far, no illnesses have been reported due to Fred Meyer’s products.
Common symptoms of Salmonella are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Call your doctor if you have these symptoms. In rare instances, a Salmonella infection can result in arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. Salmonella also has the potential to cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems.