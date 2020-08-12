Fred Meyer recalls cheese dips potentially contaminated with Salmonella

Fred Meyer is recalling several varieties of cheese dips sold in their delis that were potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

According to the company, on July 31 supplier ‘Onions 52’ notified Fred Meyer that it had received onions from Thomson International, Inc., a company tied to a recent salmonella-related outbreak.

The salmonella outbreak caused by onions has infected at least 640 people from 43 states including Washington. There have been cases detected in Benton, Yakima and Walla Walla counties.

Fred Meyer determined some of those onions may have been used in their cheese deeps. The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP – 207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP – 207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – 207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – 207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP – 207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD – 216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP – 226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP – 236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP – 236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP – 236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP – 237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP – 247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP – 286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP – 286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD – 295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD – 295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD – 295409-50000

Customers who have purchased these products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

So far, no illnesses have been reported due to Fred Meyer’s products.

Common symptoms of Salmonella are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Call your doctor if you have these symptoms. In rare instances, a Salmonella infection can result in arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis. Salmonella also has the potential to cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and those with weak immune systems.

