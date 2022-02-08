Fred Meyer shooting suspect was “in decline over the last few weeks” + more details from Richland PD

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Police investigators learned from people close to Aaron Christopher Kelly, the man who was arrested for allegedly shooting two people at the Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland on Monday morning, that his mental health has steadily declined leading up to his violent outburst.

Brigit Clary, the Interim Chief of the Richland Police Department, took to a podium on Tuesday morning to offer new insight into the tragic shooting and Kelly’s subsequent arrest.

She said that the suspect refuses to speak with RPD investigators through the early portion of his stay in the Benton County Jail. However, investigators have suggested that he did not have any prior connection to the victims and that despite rumors circulating the community, he was not a current or former employee of the grocery store.

While he does have a previous history with local law enforcement, Kelly has never engaged in outwardly violent crime before. Still, people close to him have noticed a steady decline in his overall wellbeing.

“Acquaintances of Kelly have described his condition to investigators as being in decline over the last few weeks and months,” Chief Clary said. “He has been described as distancing himself from friends and family.”

She further clarified that U.S. Marshals arrested Kelly on I-90 near the area of Moses Lake late on Monday night. The authorities are in possession of his vehicle and are working to execute a search warrant on his car using the proper channels.

The weapon used to kill one man and critically injuring another has not yet been recovered. It’s also unclear how many bullets were fired inside of Fred Meyer. However, this entire operation came to fruition quickly, as police arrived at the grocery store within four minutes of Kelly entering the building.

Once more, the Interim Chief of Police offered condolences on the behalf of the Richland Police Department.

“There are no words to adequately express our sorrow for the victims and their families regarding this senseless act of violence resulting in the loss of innocent life,” Clary said.

