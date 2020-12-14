Fred Meyer to offer COVID-19 vaccine

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Fred Meyer announced Monday that local stores will offer the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes readily available to the public.

“At QFC and Fred Meyer we are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We have been diligent to do our part in the community to stop the spread of the virus,” said Abdi Osman, Director of Pharmacy, Health and Wellness at Fred Meyer.

It will likely be several weeks until those vaccinations are available. The first doses are now ready, but are going to high-risk workers in healthcare facilities.

On Monday, the first vaccine was administered to a critical care nurse in New York and some could be administered in Washington as early as Tuesday.

Fred Meyer, along with QFC, said it will partner with state health departments and the federal government to provide the FDA-authorized vaccine, aligned with the federal roll-out plan. Vaccines are expected to be available to the public sometime in January.

RELATED: Vaccinations underway in US, starting with health care workers

READ: ‘This is tremendous news’: Gov. Inslee announces COVID vaccinations could start as soon as Tuesday