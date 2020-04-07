Fred Meyer to start limiting number of people inside stores

David Mann by David Mann

Fred Meyer will limit the number of people allowed inside its stores starting Tuesday, April 7 to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

The retailer said in a statement Monday that it will limit customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.

The standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Fred Meyer’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet.

Fred Meyer will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.

Fred Meyer has already installed plexiglass partitions at check stands and added educational floor decals to promote social distancing.

