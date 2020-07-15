Fred Meyer will require customers to wear masks

David Mann by David Mann

Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer will require all customers to wear masks starting July 22.

Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, announced Wednesday that wearing masks will be required for customers in all of its stores to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks,” Kroger tweeted.

The announcement came just hours after Walmart, the largest retailer in the country, said it will require customers to wear masks in its stores starting July 20.

Starbucks, Best Buy and Kohl’s have also said they will be requiring their customers to wear masks.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

Comments

comments