Fred Meyer’s $2 ‘Hero Pay’ bonus for hourly employees coming to an end

David Mann by David Mann

Kroger-owned supermarket chain Fred Meyer is ending its $2 hourly bonus for employees working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Kroger’s website, the “Hero Pay” bonus will be paid through May 16.

Now, unions across the nation, including UFCW 21, the largest private-sector union in Washington state, are asking Kroger to extend the bonus that was implemented at the start of April.

“We wanted to let our customers and community know: As grocery store workers, we are proud of the work we do every day to get people the food and supplies they need. But our jobs have become more demanding, dangerous, and stressful during the COVID-19 pandemic,” UFCW 21’s website says.

UFCW 21 has more than 46,000 members working in groceries, retail, healthcare and other industries.

"There are signs all around the store saying we are heroes and they appreciate us, but they have yet to show it in our working conditions. We're all fed up and working harder than ever." -Gloria, @Fred_Meyer #EssentialHeroes https://t.co/QvOVvcspAs — ufcw 21 (@UFCW21) May 13, 2020

