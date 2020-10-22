Free community testing site opening at Yakima State Fair Park

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

YAKIMA, Wash. — Thanks to Yakima health officials and several community partners, a new drive-through COVID-19 testing site is opening Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Yakima State Fair Park. According to health officials it will remain open through the end of the year.

Up to 500 people a day can receive a free coronavirus test at this new location regardless of insurance or immigration status. Though workers will ask for your insurance information if you have it, your insurance will not be billed.

Site Hours

Tuesday to Saturday (except Thursdays)

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Thursdays 1-7 p.m.



Visitors are encouraged to preregister for a test online or by calling 211. However, drop-ins are also welcome.

You must wear a face mask and stay in your car while at the site. Results will be available within 1-3 days.

Community partners for this testing site include Signal Health, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital, Health Commons Project, Washington State Department of Health, and the University of Washington.

