Free COVID-19 testing across the Yakima Valley this week

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials will be setting COVID-19 testing sites across the Yakima Valley this week.

Each site will have the ability to test up to 100 people per day. Testing will be free of charge.

Those getting tested must provide accurate contact information at the time of testing. Test results should be delivered by phone within three days from the testing date.

The Yakima Health District will be setting up these community-based testing sites in partnership with the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and Washington National Guard.

Appointments can be made by calling 211.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Here is this week’s schedule for testing in the Yakima Valley:

Tuesday, May 26th

Mabton High School, 500 B St, Mabton

Toppenish Middle School, 104 Goldendale Ave, Toppenish

Wednesday, May 27th

Naches Elementary School, 151 Bonlow Dr, Naches

Zillah Middle School, 1301 Cutler Way, Zillah

Thursday, May 28th

State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave, Yakima

White Swan Dental Clinic, 80 Birdsong Lane, White Swan

Friday, May 29th

Valley Mall (Farmers market Area), 2529 Main St, Union Gap

Wapato (location not confirmed yet)

Everyone who has recently been tested for COVID-19 should follow the instructions provided and remain at home under isolation pending COVID-19 test results.

