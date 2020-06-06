Free COVID-19 testing continues next week in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Free testing for COVID-19 continues next week in Yakima, as health officials set up drive-thru testing sites in the parking lots of local schools.

Testing is available and completely free for anyone experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. Appointments can be made by calling 211.

The free testing sites are created in partnership with the Yakima Health District, the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and the Washington National Guard.

**Update: Cottonwood Elementary has been rescheduled for a different date and will no longer be held on June 10th…. Posted by Yakima Valley Emergency Management on Thursday, June 4, 2020

