Free COVID-19 testing in Grandview, Zillah
Drive-up testing sites happening this week
Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is once again partnering with Medical Teams International to test people in Yakima County for coronavirus.
The nonprofit is helping Lower Valley communities with several drive-up testing opportunities — no ID or registration needed:
Tuesday
8:00 am – 11:00 am
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Zillah Middle School
1301 Cutler Way
Wednesday
8:00 am – 11:00 am
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Zillah Middle School
1301 Cutler Way
Thursday
8:00 am – 11:00 am
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Grandview Community Center
812 Wallace Way
Friday
9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Grandview Community Center
812 Wallace Way
Medical Teams International held similar events last month for Yakima County and the Yakama Nation. The group says it will be helping Benton and Franklin counties soon. Medical Teams says it has tested around 5,000 people in Washington state since March.