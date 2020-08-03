Free COVID-19 testing in Grandview, Zillah

Drive-up testing sites happening this week

Matt Van Slyke by Matt Van Slyke

Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management is once again partnering with Medical Teams International to test people in Yakima County for coronavirus.

The nonprofit is helping Lower Valley communities with several drive-up testing opportunities — no ID or registration needed:

Tuesday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Zillah Middle School

1301 Cutler Way

Wednesday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Zillah Middle School

1301 Cutler Way

Thursday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Grandview Community Center

812 Wallace Way

Friday

9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Grandview Community Center

812 Wallace Way

Medical Teams International held similar events last month for Yakima County and the Yakama Nation. The group says it will be helping Benton and Franklin counties soon. Medical Teams says it has tested around 5,000 people in Washington state since March.

