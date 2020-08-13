Free COVID-19 testing site in Kennewick permanently closing

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District says that beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, community drive-thru COVID-19 testing will only be available at the HAPO Center in Pasco. An additional lane will be added to the site to accommodate increased traffic.

Testing will be available at the Toyota Center in Kennewick through Saturday, August 15 from 7 a.m. to noon.

“The decision to move all testing to the HAPO Center was necessary because one of the National Guard teams was reassigned to another location in the state,” said Rick Dawson, Senior Manager for Surveillance and Investigation. “With the second lane, the site will be able to test up to 500 people per day, which means our capacity to test remains the same as when we had two sites.”

The HAPO Center site is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. No medical orders are required and the testing is free to all.

Participants should bring an insurance card if they have one. No one will be denied testing if they don’t have insurance. Testing continues to be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Buses, large groups and walk-up clients will not be allowed at the HAPO Center site. Organizations that want to have multiple people tested should contact one of the other test sites listed on the BFHD website or call BFHD for suggestions on how to facilitate testing.

