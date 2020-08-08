Free drive-in movie this weekend at Kiwanis Park in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is showing free drive-in movies this month at the Gateway Complex at Kiwanis Park.

The first movie on the lineup is Sonic the Hedgehog, which will be shown starting about 8:30 p.m. this Saturday. Movie-goers will be able to listen to the movie by tuning their radio to 106.9 FM.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these drive-in movies, especially since we previously had to cancel the Outdoor Summer Cinema series due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions,” Yakima Parks and Recreation Manager Ken Wilkinson said. “We do ask the public to please be patient with city staff as this is a new venture for us.”

Concessions will not be offered due to COVID-19 restrictions and attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times, with only members of their household. Anyone leaving their vehicle to use the restroom will need to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Upcoming movies include Aladdin on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Rudy on Saturday, Aug. 22.

