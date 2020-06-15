Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Tri-Cities starts Wednesday

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced Monday that free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Kennewick and Pasco starting Wednesday, June 17.

The sites are open to anyone who believes they should be tested; people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as anyone who has been exposed to the virus are urged to get tested.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 2-1-1 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. To make testing more accessible, no medical orders are required and the testing is free to all.

“We’re able to expand testing now because we finally have adequate testing supplies,” said Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin Counties. ”That’s changed dramatically in the past few weeks. Previously, we had very limited supplies and we needed to make sure we prioritized testing to critical cases. Now we can do broader testing because we have more supplies, more access to supplies, and expanded testing capacity.”

The testing sites will be open Wednesday through Saturday this week from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toyota Center in Kennewick and HAPO Center (TRAC) in Pasco. Beginning next week, the sites will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Test results will be received by telephone in three to seven days. Written results will also be mailed and received within 10 days.

The drive-thru community testing is a joint effort by Benton-Franklin Health District, Washington State Department of Health (DOH), Benton County Emergency Management, Franklin County Emergency Management, and the Washington National Guard.

