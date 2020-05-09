Free drive-thru food distribution helps twin brothers

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Toyota Center in Kennewick hosted their second drive-thru food distribution this week that helped twin brothers save some money and receive needed food.

Cars started lining up in the parking lot three hours before the event started Friday to receive a variety of goods.

“This food is going to impact us in a great way,” said Konnor Sanders, who attended the distribution along with his brother Kris.

“I worked at the theater in Pasco and I was basically laid off because of the coronavirus,” said Konnor.

He noted that it’s difficult to find a job with the coronavirus crisis and that the food will benefit him and his brother, Kris, greatly.

“This is a great way to show love in the community,” said Kris Sanders.

The brothers were extremely grateful for the volunteers, health care workers, police officers, and firefighters who are helping people stay healthy during this difficult time.

The Toyota Center will host a free drive-thru food distribution every Wednesday in May at eleven o’clock.

