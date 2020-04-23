Free drive-up community wifi available in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The City of Ellensburg is working with Central Washington University, Kittitas County and the Ellensburg School District to provide free drive-up “Community Wifi” internet access available to students and the public during COVID-19.
Access to quality Internet is more critical now than ever with many working remotely, students taking online classes, and the need for access to telehealth services and to maintain connections with family and friends.
All community members who are without access to Internet at home at welcome to utilize this free Wifi at the following locations:
- City Hall
- Kittitas County Fairgrounds
- Ellensburg Public Library
- Kittitas County Court House
- Upper Kittitas County District Court
- Adult Activity Center
- Stan Bassett Youth Center
- Ellensburg High School
- Lincoln Elementary
- Morgan Middle School
- Mount Stuart Elementary
- Valley View Elementary
They urge users to practice social distancing and remain in their cars during their visits.