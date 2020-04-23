Free drive-up community wifi available in Ellensburg

Rio Barber

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The City of Ellensburg is working with Central Washington University, Kittitas County and the Ellensburg School District to provide free drive-up “Community Wifi” internet access available to students and the public during COVID-19.

Access to quality Internet is more critical now than ever with many working remotely, students taking online classes, and the need for access to telehealth services and to maintain connections with family and friends.

All community members who are without access to Internet at home at welcome to utilize this free Wifi at the following locations:

City Hall

Kittitas County Fairgrounds

Ellensburg Public Library

Kittitas County Court House

Upper Kittitas County District Court

Adult Activity Center

Stan Bassett Youth Center

Ellensburg High School

Lincoln Elementary

Morgan Middle School

Mount Stuart Elementary

Valley View Elementary

They urge users to practice social distancing and remain in their cars during their visits.

