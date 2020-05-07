Free food distribution for those in need, Wednesday’s during May

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Approximately 500 families received free food at the Toyota Center on Wednesday thanks to Second Harvest, the National Guard, and Three Rivers Convention Center.

Second Harvest partnered with the National Guard and the Three Rivers Convention Center to hold a series of free drive thru food distributions for families in need.

Food will be distributed at the Toyota Center each Wednesday in May, starting at eleven o’clock, for families in need during this crisis.

Food that needs to remain cold is being stored on the 17,000 square-foot polar floor of the Toyota Arena.

