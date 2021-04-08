Free food giveaway Saturday at Yakima church

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Credit: Marlando Sparks

YAKIMA, Wash. — Nonprofits, farms and churches across the region have teamed up with the federal Farmers to Families Food Box Program to combat food insecurity during the pandemic.

This month, the organizations are holding a drive-up food distribution event every Saturday in a different city in southeastern Washington. This weekend, they’ll be giving away 70,000 pounds of food at the Central Assembly of God Church, 701 S. Third Ave. in Yakima.

The food distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and event organizers ask that participants remain in their cars if they decide to participate. Anyone who receives a box will be asked to wear a mask while interacting with volunteers and other community members.

The event is a collective effort by New Beginning Christian Community Church of Pasco, Restoration Community Impact of Pasco, Cascadia Produce of Auburn, Badger Farms of Benton City and Farmer Frog of Woodinville.

RELATED: Pasco Church supplies 30,000 lbs of food for the community

RELATED: Yakima Rep. Corry delivers meals to seniors

RELATED: Yakima Valley Partners for Education combat food insecurity

RELATED: Salvation Army volunteers fight food insecurity in Yakima

RELATED: Tri-Cities churches team up to combat food insecurity

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.