Free food: Several organizations come together to give to the community

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — By simply driving up to a local church, you could receive free groceries, regardless of need. That’s what several organizations came together and made happen on Saturday in Pasco.

Restoration Community Impact members Stephanie and Marlando Sparks helped lead the event. “When we come, we have a line of traffic. That tells us that there is a need in our community,” Marlando said.

Grocery boxes were filled with a myriad of healthy food options: a half gallon of milk, eggs, cheese, yogurt, locally grown cherries, watermelon, organic salad mix, zucchinis, sugar snap peas, and more.

RELATED: Octoberfest Food Drive helps South East Washington food banks

Bringing hundreds of pounds of food to local residents, the event was a success. “It brings our community together, and that’s necessary to make change in the community,” Stephanie said.

Volunteers came from Restoration Community Impact, new Beginning Christian Community Church, and Clean Sweep Tri-Cities. The Pasco Police Department helped direct traffic.

RELATED: Free food giveaway Saturday at Yakima Church

“We can pray for people, we can do all of that, but if we can’t meet a tangible need, we aren’t completing the whole thing,” Marlando said. “We want to meet a tangible need for the community. So we have more than enough for anybody that comes.”

New Beginning Christian Community Church hosted the event, located at 1116 North 20th Avenue in Pasco. Food was loaded into trunks of cars starting at 10 AM, and lasted until the food was given away.

You can find the next free food give away event by following Restoration Community Impact on Facebook.

RELATED: Non-profit partners with Fiesta to offer free food on ‘Love is Kind Day’

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.