Free groceries to be distributed in Tri-Cities, Prosser on Wednesday

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – If you are in need of some free groceries, you’ve got options on Wednesday.

Second Harvest is offering up 700 free food boxes at the Toyota Center parking lot. That is set to begin at 11 a.m.

No appointment is necessary, just open your trunk and they’ll drop in the food. They will be out there while supplies last.

Plus, if you don’t have a car, you can still get free food.

Ben Franklin Transit will have food boxes available at four transit centers on Wednesday. That includes:

• Three Rivers Transit Center (Kennewick)

• 22nd Ave Transit Center (Pasco)

• Knight Street Transit Center (Richland)

• Stacy Avenue Transit Center (Prosser, starting at 11:15am)

Face coverings are required.

