Free Hanford Virtual Career Fair looks to fill around 1,700 jobs

Amanda Mason,
Posted:
Updated:
by Amanda Mason
4cdf26b9 511b 8d8b 56ca 4c14acdbf71c 2048x1152

RICHLAND, Wash– Several companies and organizations are partnering to host the One Hanford Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, March 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Event Hosts

According to a press release from the DOE, attendees will have a chance to talk one-on-one with DOE and contractor representatives during the virtual sessions. One Hanford said they expect to have around 1,700 job opportunities available at the fair ranging from internships to skilled engineers.

The Brazen Connect platform hosting the virtual fair posted that attendees can log in through smartphones, tablets, or computers. Organizers said it’s essential to have your materials easily accessible as you will have a chance to share your background and experience. 

Available Hanford employment opportunities:

  • Contract Specialists
  • Data Analysts
  • Engineers
  • Finance professionals
  • Firefighters
  • Health Physicists
  • Internships
  • Journeyman Lineworkers
  • Project Controls
  • Project Management
  • Registered Nurses
  • Truck Drivers
  • And more!

Click Here: Register for the event

RELATED ARTICLES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip