Free holiday roasts, produce available Wednesday at Yakima mobile market

YAKIMA, Wash. — Second Harvest and Washington’s Beef Community United Against Hunger have teamed up to bring free holiday roasts to local residents at mobile, drive-thru markets this week in Toppenish, Yakima and Ellensburg.

According to Second Harvest officials, nearly 400 families came Tuesday afternoon to the mobile market in Toppenish to get their two-and-half-pound beef roast, along with potatoes, apples, onions, and bread products.

Community Partnerships Director Eric Williams said the need this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, is greater than previous years.

“From January 1st to November 30th of last year, we did 130 mobile markets,” Williams said. “From January 1st to November 30th of this year, we’ve done 427; that’s just one example of the need.”

Two more mobile markets will be hosted this week, including:

Wed., Dec. 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima

Fri., Dec. 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Armory Building parking lot, 901 W. 7th Ave in Ellensburg

The mobile markets are part of a decade-long program called Beef Counts, put on by Washington’s Beef Community Against Hunger. Washington’s beef farmers and ranchers raise money for the program throughout the year and the beef is donated from Agri-Beef’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish.

Distributions are open to the public and will be provided to anyone in need, while supplies last.

