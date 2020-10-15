Free masks available Friday afternoon at Wheatland Bank in Yakima

Emily Goodell

YAKIMA, Wash. — Local organizations have teamed up to bring free face masks to the community Friday in the parking lot of a Yakima bank.

The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber Board will be at Wheatland Bank — located at 201 E. Yakima Ave. — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to hand out masks.

The mask distribution is part of the Yakima Valley Open & Safe campaign, a collaborative effort to combat local coronavirus transmission.

For more information, contact the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce by calling 509-248-2021, sending an email to chamber@yakima.org or sending them a message on their Facebook page.

