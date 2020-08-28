Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites available next week in Yakima County
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing this week and next week in Yakima County.
Anyone with novel coronavirus symptoms — cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain
headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell — can call 211 to schedule an appointment to get tested for the virus.
Upcoming testing sites include:
- Friday, Aug. 28
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA & Yakima Rotary Aquatics Center, 3908 River Rd. in Yakima
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Rd. in Selah
- Saturday, Aug. 29
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Rd. in Selah
- Tuesday, Sept. 1
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima
- Wednesday, Sept. 2
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima
- Thursday, Sept. 3
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima
- Friday, Sept. 4
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nile/Cliffdell Fire Station, 13670 WA-410 in Naches
More information can be found here.
