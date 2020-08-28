Free mobile COVID-19 testing sites available next week in Yakima County

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The Yakima Health District is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing this week and next week in Yakima County.

Anyone with novel coronavirus symptoms — cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain

headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell — can call 211 to schedule an appointment to get tested for the virus.

Upcoming testing sites include:

Friday, Aug. 28 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YMCA & Yakima Rotary Aquatics Center, 3908 River Rd. in Yakima 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Rd. in Selah

Saturday, Aug. 29 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Rd. in Selah

Tuesday, Sept. 1 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima

Wednesday, Sept. 2 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima

Thursday, Sept. 3 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima

Friday, Sept. 4 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nile/Cliffdell Fire Station, 13670 WA-410 in Naches



More information can be found here.

