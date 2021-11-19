Free Veterans Service Fair in Yakima on Saturday (11/20)

YAKIMA, Wash. —Congressman Dan Newhouse is hosting a Veterans Service Fair and Pinning Ceremony for all Central Washington veterans and their families on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Yakima.

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST

Location: Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. 8th St, Yakima, WA

Details: The Free Veterans Service Fair is open to the public and features organizations that specialize in healthcare benefits, counseling, employment, and several others offering help, including the VA.

Updated list of participating organizations:

American Legion

Business Impact NW VBOC

Community Health Plan of Washington

CRH Americas Materials

FedEx Express

Fort Simcoe Job Corps

Grand Canyon University

Hanford Mission Integration Solutions

Inspire Development Centers

NAMI Yakima

Perry Technical Institute

Post 9/11 M2VA (Walla Walla VA)

Primerica

ScribeAmerica

Tahoma National Cemetary

VFW Department of Washington Service Division (VSO)

WA Department of Veteran Affairs

Walla Walla County Sherriff

Washington River Protection Systems

West-Central ESGR Employer Support of the Guard Reserve

Western Governors University

Work-Force Solutions

Worksource

Yakima County Veterans Services

Yakima Housing Authority

Yakima Valley College

The Veterans Pinning Ceremony will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 20, 2021.

Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to sign up to be recognized with a service lapel pin and certificate of special congressional recognition. Find more details & sign up here. For additional questions, you can email Jamie.Daniels@mail.house.gov.

“There are over 200,000 veterans in Washington state who served during the Vietnam War. I want to honor these heroes, including unreturned veterans, and their families at Vietnam War 50th Commemoration pinning ceremonies across Central Washington,” -Congressman Dan Newhouse.

I'm honored to represent so many of our nation's veterans in Congress and am hosting several veterans events in the coming weeks. Make sure to visit my website to learn more and secure your spot!https://t.co/R8kBVIa6pQ pic.twitter.com/n2tkRvEo4L — Rep. Dan Newhouse (@RepNewhouse) November 8, 2021

