Free Veterans Service Fair in Yakima on Saturday (11/20)
The Fair is hosted by Congressman Dan Newhouse and open to the public
YAKIMA, Wash. —Congressman Dan Newhouse is hosting a Veterans Service Fair and Pinning Ceremony for all Central Washington veterans and their families on Saturday, November 20, 2021 in Yakima.
Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Location: Yakima Convention Center, 10 N. 8th St, Yakima, WA
Details: The Free Veterans Service Fair is open to the public and features organizations that specialize in healthcare benefits, counseling, employment, and several others offering help, including the VA.
Updated list of participating organizations:
- American Legion
- Business Impact NW VBOC
- Community Health Plan of Washington
- CRH Americas Materials
- FedEx Express
- Fort Simcoe Job Corps
- Grand Canyon University
- Hanford Mission Integration Solutions
- Inspire Development Centers
- NAMI Yakima
- Perry Technical Institute
- Post 9/11 M2VA (Walla Walla VA)
- Primerica
- ScribeAmerica
- Tahoma National Cemetary
- VFW Department of Washington Service Division (VSO)
- WA Department of Veteran Affairs
- Walla Walla County Sherriff
- Washington River Protection Systems
- West-Central ESGR Employer Support of the Guard Reserve
- Western Governors University
- Work-Force Solutions
- Worksource
- Yakima County Veterans Services
- Yakima Housing Authority
- Yakima Valley College
The Veterans Pinning Ceremony will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on November 20, 2021.
Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to sign up to be recognized with a service lapel pin and certificate of special congressional recognition. Find more details & sign up here. For additional questions, you can email Jamie.Daniels@mail.house.gov.
“There are over 200,000 veterans in Washington state who served during the Vietnam War. I want to honor these heroes, including unreturned veterans, and their families at Vietnam War 50th Commemoration pinning ceremonies across Central Washington,” -Congressman Dan Newhouse.
