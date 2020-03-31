Free webinar for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free webinar to share the current impact of COVID-19 on the community and provide tools and resources for small businesses.

There will be a panel of local experts sharing insight on employment and workforce considerations, including representatives from the ESD Unemployment Insurance Division for Washington State, U.S. Small Business Administration and Washington Small Business Development Center.

The webinar will be held via zoom on Wednesday, Apr. 1 at 1 p.m. You can register by clicking, here.

For more information, email info@wwvchamber.com.

