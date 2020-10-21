Freeze Warning in effect Wednesday night -Kristin

A Freeze Warning is in place starting at 1AM until 9AM Thursday morning with lows between 25 and 32 degrees. Make sure to protect sensitive plants before heading to bed!

After a quiet start to the day, winds will pick up by midday into the afternoon. Gusts at times today could be between 20 to 30 MPH. Most spots will stay dry later today with a slight chance of a stray shower. In the Cascades and the Blues, we could see a little snow flying!

More sunshine returns on Thursday, but chilly in the low 50’s. All eyes on our next system for Friday. Chilly rain showers move in from the north after 8AM and will continue through the afteroon into the evening. Snow is expected in the mountains and possible in the eastern slopes. There is still uncertainty for snow at lower elevations. Certainly, if we have leftover moisture early Saturday morning before the system exits, we could see snow flurries in spots. Back to sunshine for the upcoming weekend, but temperatures will be running 20 to 25 degrees below average. Look for highs Saturday in the low 40’s Saturday and upper 30’s Sunday.